Uttarakhand CM Congratulates State Women On 30% Reservation Bill; Terms It ‘victory'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday stated that the Governor of the state Lt. Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh approved the bill giving 30 per cent horizontal reservation to the women of the state. Terming the bill a victory, Dhami extended his best wishes to the women of the state and appreciated them for their hard work and sacrifice.

“We introduced a bill on women's reservation and today Raj Bhavan has given approval for the same. On this occasion, I congratulate all women of Uttarakhand,” Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was quoted as saying by ANI.

Dhami added, “When the High Court put a stay on the bill, we decided to fight against the order and took the matter to the Supreme Court. This is a victory for every woman. I congratulate every mother and sister for this victory and appreciate them for their contribution, sacrifice and hard work.”

The Chief Minister's statement came after the bill providing 30 per cent reservation to domiciled women citizens of the state was approved by the Governor. Notably, the Uttarakhand Assembly had earlier on November 30 passed the bill.

High Court stays order

Earlier in August, the Uttarakhand High Court put a stay on the government’s 2006 order that provided 30 per cent reservation to domiciled women citizens of the state in the state’s services.

The High Court’s decision came after a petition filed in the court said that they were not allowed to appear for the state services main examination despite securing more marks than the cut-off set for domicile women of the state in the preliminary test held on April 3 this year.

However, the stay was lifted by the Supreme Court in November, following which the Uttarakhand government-led by Dhami passed the bill regarding the same in the state Assembly during the winter session.