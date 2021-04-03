Uttarakhand CM Declares Journalists As Frontline Workers; Allows Their Inoculation

In a welcome move amid COVID-19 surge, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh on Saturday, declared journalists as front-line workers allowing vaccination of all journalists without any age restriction. Currently, front-line workers include healthcare staff, police officers, Army officials, sanitation workers etc. Uttarakhand has recorded 168 new COVID cases and 2 new deaths, tallying 2404 in total and 1721 fatalities. Uttarakhand has seen 194 new recoveries, taking its cured tally to 97,150.

Uttarakhand declares journalists as front-line workers

The state has issued COVID-19 guideline in relation to the Haridwar Kumbh Mela which will last for a month, which commenced on April 1, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the new guidelines, only people with a negative RT-PCR test report will be allowed to take part in the Kumbh Mela. The report should not be older than 72 hours and should be carried along by everyone, including those who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, every time while visiting between April 1-30.

From April 1-30, SOPs will have to be followed strictly. Documents will be verified at entry points for outsiders. No such requirement is needed for locals," the concerned authority stated. All entry points of Uttarakhand have been equipped with testing facilities, and if tested positive, there have been made arrangements for isolation as well. READ | Kumbh Mela 2021: Uttarakhand govt issues new guidelines as COVID cases surge

The authorities have made it mandatory for the devotees to comply with COVID appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing at all time and sanitizing your hand with sanitiser or soap at regular intervals. Sanitiser dispensers have been placed all across for this purpose. Anybody found flouting norms will be subjected to penalties.

Third phase vaccination kicks off

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India began on Thursday with people aged 45 or above without any comorbidities are eligible to get vaccinated. Moreover, Centre has asked states and union territories to identify low vaccine-coverage pockets, particularly in districts reporting a surge in new infections, and take corrective action. The vaccines will be administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centers, while up to Rs 250 per dose will be charged at private health facilities. The vaccination centers will operate from 9 am to 9 pm.