Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Backs UCC Implementation Post AIMPLB Warning; 'Not Discriminatory'

In a major reaction from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's warning to the central government regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the law doesn't discriminate against any religion and thus will be implemented in the state.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the same, CM Dhami while stating that the Uttarakhand government will implement the law in the state said that we are not discriminating against any religion rather it will bring all the religions together and there is nothing unconstitutional. Further adding that the law is not being brought to hurt someone, he said, "We had taken the oath to bring this law and it must be equal and common to all."

Notably, Dhami's statements came after the AIMPLB on Tuesday raised concerns over the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand after the BJP government in the state constituting a committee to prepare a draft of the same followed by the affirming statements by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who not only lauded the UCC as a good concept but also stated that his government is open to implementing it.

Similarly, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also asserted that a high-level committee will soon be set up to draft a UCC and communal amity in the state will not be allowed to be disrupted at any cost.

AIMPLB calls UCC "unconstitutional and anti-minority"

In a statement released on Tuesday, the organisation termed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as an "unconstitutional and anti-minority" move further stating that it is being brought up to divert attention from real issues and those are not acceptable to Muslims.

As stated by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary of AIMPLB in the statement,

"The talk of adoption of Uniform Civil Code by the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh governments or the central government is just rhetoric and everyone knows that their purpose is to divert attention from issues such as rising inflation, falling economy, and growing unemployment."

"The Uniform Civil Code issue has been brought up to divert attention from real issues and promote an agenda of hatred and discrimination. This anti-constitutional move is not acceptable to Muslims at all. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns this and urges the government to refrain from such actions," he added.

Image: Twitter/@HMKSRAHMANI