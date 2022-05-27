As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will be completing eight years in office on May 30, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Republic TV and lauded Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in India, proclaiming that these eight years have been unmatched in every aspect.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “PM Modi’s leadership is about to complete eight years and these years have been unmatched in every aspect. After 26 May 2014, a new work culture was implemented in India. India’s identity has been nourished and it changed from being a dependent nation to a self-reliant nation.”

The Uttarakhand CM further added, “Earlier, all government schemes were put into action by keeping certain sections of society in mind. The Modi government ensured that no section should be left out and that the poor should be benefited. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana were initiated in this regard."

CM Dhami went on to say that during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was launched for the poor as a food security welfare scheme. Over 80 crore people benefited from the scheme, he added.

Pushkar Dhami lauds Modi government's initiatives during pandemic era

While mentioning the Modi regime's landmark initiatives during the pandemic era, the Uttarakhand CM avered that no development work was halted under PM Modi's leadership during the pandemic period. He added that when the country was facing massive instability, PM Modi ensured that vaccines were available for access in every part of the nation "Vaccines were developed for every age group and both doses were given for free,” he added.

“He has shaped a new India and has a major contribution to the development of new Uttarakhand. Form building Ram Temple in Ram Bhoomi Ayodhya or Kashi Vishwanath corridor, PM Modi has developed a new India. Reconstruction of Kedarnath and abolition of Article 370 are some of its major victory,” Dhami further stated.

Eight years were dedicated to service of the nation: PM Modi

While virtually addressing the BJP national office bearers’ meeting in Jaipur, PM Modi said, “The NDA government will be completing eight years in power this month. These years have been dedicated to service of the nation, working for the welfare of the poor and the middle class along with ensuring social justice and security and women empowerment.”

BJP will celebrate the Modi government's 8th anniversary from May 30 to June 15 with the theme 'Sewa, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan' (Service, Good governance and Welfare of poor).