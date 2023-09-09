Uttarakhand CM Dhami Lays Foundation Stone For Various Projects In Haridwar

In a major move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday laid the foundation stone for various projects for Rs 941.39 lakh in the Bhalla Stadium complex in Haridwar, according to ANI. Some of the projects include the construction of a cricket pitch, and tennis courts, the repair of a badminton court at the city sports complex, and beautification works among others.

The projects have been proposed to be taken up by the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority (HRDA).

Uttarakhand CM said, "The overall development of the state is our objective." As per the officials, in the financial year 2023-24 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) (PMAY-G), 33, 558 additional houses were provided to Uttarakhand by the central government.

Uttarakhand CM expresses gratitude towards PM Modi

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on behalf of all the people of the state for this development project, stated an official statement.

He also exuded confidence over the National e-Governance Award being conferred to the State's Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA), Director ITDA, and congratulated other officers who received the award.

He said, "It is a matter of honour for all of us to get the Apni Sarkar e-portal of the state government recognised at the national level." Chief Minister also added that this award would provide impetus to the projects being taken in the area of e-governance in Uttarakhand.

