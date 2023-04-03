Uttarakhand CM Dhami Meets PM Modi, Seeks 'economic Package' For Joshimath Crisis

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of a courtesy call in the national capital. During the meeting, Dhami tabled the requirement of an economic package worth Rs 2942.99 crore before PM Modi to deal with the relief and displacement works of the landslide victims in the Joshimath area of ​​Chamoli. The economic support package will help the Uttarakhand government in the construction of 150 pre-fabricated houses, site development works, and accommodation of the affected.

Uttarakhand's Joshimath was reeling from an unprecedented crisis, earlier this year, that led to thousand of people homeless. According to reports, more than 800 affected people were lodged in camps in shivering freezy cold after their houses developed major cracks. The number of buildings that developed cracks rose to 849 as on January 16. During the time of crisis, an interim relief of ₹ 1.5 lakhs per family was announced by the state government.

Dhami urges Centre's support for Uttarakhand

During the meeting, Dhami went on to thank the Prime Minister for the comprehensive support of the Government of India for various externally aided projects. He also urged the Prime Minister to get financial approval for the Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

Apart from holding talks related to development works and projects in the state, Dhami has invited PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand when the gates of the Chardham are opened later this month. According to Uttarakhand's CMO, Pushkar Singh Dhami is on a two-day official visit to Delhi during which he will also meet Union Finance Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwani Vaishnav.

Earlier on March 31, Dhami lauded PM Modi-led central government and highlighted that Rs 23.28 crore was sanctioned to Uttarakhand under the Agriculture Development Scheme and a further Rs 34.66 crore was released as a financial incentive under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) by the Centre.