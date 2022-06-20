A day before international yoga day, to commence the celebrations, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a 'Run for Yoga' race organised from Ghantaghar to MKP Chowk on Monday. This race was arranged for creating awareness amongst the youth and the public on the benefits of Yoga. Addressing the programme at Dehradun, the CM expressed that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, sincere efforts were being made to help recognise the advantages of yoga all over the world.

He adds that, today, International Day of Yoga is being celebrated 'like a festival all over the world'. Dhami said that yoga asanas help to keep a healthy mind and body. He encouraged everyone to celebrate the International Day of Yoga as enthusiastically as one would celebrate a festival.

In a series of tweets on the event, the CM thanked PM Modi for giving Yoga worldwide recognition and said that this was a matter of pride for the entire country. He went on to thank the local MLA and others for their participation.

कल पूरे विश्व में मनाए जाने वाले "अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस" के एक दिन पूर्व आज "रन फॉर योग" कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत घण्टाघर से एम०के०पी० चौक तक आयोजित दौड़ में शामिल होकर योग के प्रति जनता को जागरूकता का संदेश दिया। pic.twitter.com/2JNfFLx50e — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 20, 2022

"Yoga unites the body, the breath and the mind. Along with yoga, the body, and thoughts are always healthy, and positive, he remembered his childhood after seeing the NCC youth leading the race," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking about the city of Dehradun, he highlighted his efforts to keep the city clean and also gave a message on keeping the environment of the whole country clean. He also urged everyone to participate in the green city clean city programme saying he will shape Dehradun’s future by coordinating with the environment and economy. He spoke about making Uttrakhand self-sufficient in every sector in the upcoming 25 years.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations on Mysore Palace grounds accompanied by the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Almost 15,000 yoga lovers will perform yoga at the event. They will be including Members of Parliament, departments of the Government of Karnataka, ministers, esteemed yoga gurus and others.

The International Day of Yoga is being celebrated for the past 7 years on June 21 worldwide. The 8th Edition’s theme will be 'Yoga for Humanity' which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

(With inputs from ANI)