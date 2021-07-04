Last Updated:

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Refutes Internal Rift Reports: 'It's All Being Unnecessarily Assumed'

After the swearing-in ceremony, Pushkar Dhami chaired a meeting of the State Cabinet where many decisions related to youth and unemployment issues were taken

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Uttarakhand CM/Cabinet Meeting

Image Credits: ANI/@Pushkar_Dhami/Twitter


A new chapter in Uttarakhand's political history unfurled on Sunday as 45-year-old Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the 11th Chief Minister of the state. Following his oath-taking ceremony, the new Uttarakhand CM addressed the media and assured that he would fulfil all the responsibilities to the best of his abilities, and also promised to take the party together, no matter what the situation is. He further refused rumours of a rift in the party, saying, "It's all being unnecessarily assumed." Pushkar Singh Dhami, a two-term MLA, was unanimously selected on Saturday, July 3 as BJP MLAs met under the chairmanship of Narendra Singh Tomar. 

Uttarakhand's new CM Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs meeting of the State Cabinet in Dehradun

After the swearing-in ceremony, Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a meeting of the State Cabinet in Dehradun. Uttarakhand State Government Spokesperson Subodh Uniyal informed that many decisions were taken during the State cabinet meeting keeping the interest of the youth and employment in mind. 

On July 2, Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from Uttarakhand Chief Minister's post shortly after returning from Delhi where he met BJP’s top leaders including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Following that, BJP named Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the state's central observer and directed him to hold a meeting at the party headquarters. In the meeting, Pushkar Singh Dhami was named as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. As per reports, there were 11 other names for consideration.  

Who is Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami? 

The Khatima MLA has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM and holds popular sway amongst the youth. Between 1990 and 1999, Dhami worked in the Vidyarthi Parishad from the district to the state and national level and held various positions in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad as well. 

Earlier in the day, BJP Uttarakhand Observer Narendra Singh Tomar chaired a meeting with all BJP MLAs to resolve the impending leadership crisis in Uttarakhand. Tirath Singh Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat as Uttarakhand CM in March 2021 and resigned within four months. The crisis assumes significance as Uttarakhand is set to witness fresh polls in 2022.

(Image Credits: ANI/@Pushkar_Dhami/Twitter)

First Published:
