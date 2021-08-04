Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Kedarnath Reconstruction Project; Use Drone Surveillance

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday took note of the progress of the second phase of the master plan dedicated to the Kedarnath Dham development and reconstruction project, for the holy site in Kedarnath, with the help of drones. Portions of the Himalayan shrine in Uttarakhand were damaged during the flash floods in 2013.

Uttarakhand CM reviews progress, directs officials concerned to expedite work

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Uttarakhand CM posted a video of the review meeting while conducting the drone surveillance.

After taking a survey of the religious site, CM Dhami directed the officials concerned with the project to expedite the construction work while also promising to grant the necessary required manpower and machinery for the project. The Uttarakhand CM said that the execution of these projects should be ensured according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to expedite the preparation of the detailed project report for the beautification of the Badrinath temple complex, riverfront development, Aang plaza, and other works.

"The Kedarnath Dham re-development project foundation stone was laid down by PM Narendra Modi in April 2017 and is said to be one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream projects," said CM Pushkar Dhami.

Second phase of reconstruction underway

Notably, in the second phase of the reconstruction project, a fund of Rs 120 crores has been allocated for the restoration of command and control room, queue management system, shelter, hospital building, Sangam Ghat reconstruction, and Shankaracharya samadhi, construction works for which are under progress.

PM Narendra Modi's dream project

Earlier in June 2020, Prime Minister Modi had reviewed the Kedarnath Dham development work. While laying out his vision for the reconstruction of the shrine, the Prime Minister had said that the state government should envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way and manner that stands the test of time and is yet eco-friendly.

Following the destruction of the Kedarnath Dham due to flash floods in 2013, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had desired to reconstruct the holy shrine in a bid to deepen the country's culture while boosting tourism in the region. In the first phase, widening of Kedar temple complex, 200 meters long walkway in front of the temple, construction of a platform, 400 meters long Aastha Path on Mandakini river, Garuda Chatti to Kedarnath walkway, residences for pilgrimage priests, construction of ghats on Saraswati river and flood protection works, were carried out.

Whereas in the second phase, construction of a museum, hospital, guest house, faith path in Mandakini river, queue management, seating arrangement for pilgrims, construction of rain shelter, and other works are going on through the Ministry of Culture.