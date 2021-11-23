Uttarakhand: CM Dhami Takes Public Opinion To Prepare Roadmap For Development Of State

Soliciting recommendations to escalate the growth trajectory of the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held talks with people in the state who are proving their mettle in different fields. CM Dhami invited their suggestions for preparing a development roadmap for the state.

Dhami said that a collaborative endeavour comprising all sections of the society can make Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand a leading state by 2025.

He said that the government received several important suggestions from people who engaged in the event and that it will brainstorm on these suggestions and work to implement them.

"The suggestions received from people doing a commendable job in different fields will be made part of the roadmap being prepared by the state government for the development of the state in the coming years," Dhami said.

CM Dhami affirms to build 'Self-reliant Uttarakhand': Dhami

"It is our resolve that we will continue to build 'Self-reliant Uttarakhand' according to the people's culture, traditions, and public sentiments," he added.

People from different platforms took active part both physically and virtually in the interactive session titled 'Atmanirbhar Uttarakhand @25 Bodhisatva: Vichar Shrinkhala'.

हमारी सरकार ने वर्ष 2025 तक उत्तराखण्ड को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने का लक्ष्य रखा है। इसी क्रम में आज सीएम आवास में आयोजित ‘आत्मनिर्भर: उत्तराखण्ड @ 25’ बोधिसत्व विचार श्रृंखला में प्रतिभाग किया। इस दौरान प्रदेश के युवाओं, मातृशक्ति एवम् सामाजिक संगठनों से संवाद स्थापित कर उनके सुझाव लिए। pic.twitter.com/gLgsIHlIlg — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 22, 2021

Participants put forward valuable suggestions for Devbhoomi development

A series of valuable suggestions came up including the setting up of waste collection centres in rural villages in the state for making decorative handicrafts out of plastic waste, increasing interest-free loans to women self-help groups from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, creation of self-employment opportunity for women in their village and reforming land laws to stop migration from the hills were tossed.

A participant who joined the discussion online said that prominent schools of Uttarakhand should be asked to do something for the schools in remote areas of the state under "intellectual social responsibility" as companies do under corporate social responsibility. It would promote peer-to-peer learning and help raise the quality of education being imparted in remote hill areas of the state.

Eminent Environmentalist Anil Joshi who was recently conferred with the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind and is also a Padma Shri awardee, lauded the Uttarakhand Chief Minister for the initiative.

"Communication gap between the government and people is a big hurdle in the path of sustainable development. By organising an event like this, that gulf has been bridged," he said adding that "collectiveness" has great strength.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier affirmed that the state government is committed to making Uttarakhand a model state and that for the same, a roadmap of the next 10 years is being planned for the development of the state.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@pushkardhami