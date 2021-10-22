Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday visited the families of the people who went missing following a series of landslides in the Dungri village of Chamoli district. He also conducted an inspection of the areas with a team of officials and further assured all the possible help from the state government.

Taking to Twitter, he extended his condolences to the families of the missing people and wrote, 'My condolences are with the families of the missing all possible help will be given by the state government to search for such people and to the families of the victim.' CM Dhami also instructed the officials to intensify relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

आज चमोली जिले के डुंग्री गांव पहुंच कर आपदा में लापता लोगों के परिजनों से मुलाकात की और उन्हें ढांढस बंधाया। मेरी संवेदनाएं लापता हुए लोगों के परिजनों के साथ हैं। राज्य सरकार की ओर से ऐसे लोगों की तलाश के लिए व पीड़ित परिजनों को हर संभव सहायता दी जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/kM8AwSUslB — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 22, 2021

Earlier, two people from the Dungri village in Karnaprayag Tehsil in Chamoli district went missing after a massive landslide occurred amid heavy rainfall on Tuesday night. Since then, rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration as well as the disaster management agencies.

Speaking on the disaster situation, CM Dhami informed that Uttarakhand has so far incurred losses of more than Rs 7,000 crores due to the damages. Currently, relief and rescue operations are being carried out efficiently throughout the state and work is being done for restoring all kinds of services.

Meanwhile, with the slight improvement in the weather condition, the state government has also approved the resuming of the Char Dham Yatra.

Amit Shah visits flood-affected Uttarakhand

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah went on an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions of Uttarakhand accompanied by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. He also conducted emergency review meetings and further ensured that relief work is being conducted effectively.

After conducting a survey, he informed that more than 3,500 people have been rescued and precaution evacuations are being conducted. Meanwhile, 17 NDRF teams along with seven SDRF teams, 50 companies of PAC, and more than 5,000 police personnel are deployed throughout the state.

उत्तराखंड में आई प्राकृतिक आपदा से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों का हवाई सर्वेक्षण कर वहां हुए नुकसान व निरंतर चल रहे राहत कार्यों की समीक्षा की।



मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में केंद्र व राज्य सरकार और सभी बचाव एजेंसियों के समन्वय व समय पर मिली चेतावनी से हम जान माल की हानि को काफी हद तक कम कर पाए। pic.twitter.com/lGyWk3aGAU — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 21, 2021

Along with that, the state government has also announced compensation for the families of those who died in rain-related incidents. A relief amount of Rs 10 crores has also been released for every district in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand landslides and floods

Torrential rainfall followed by flash floods and landslides has so far claimed the lives of 65 people and injured 22 others. While two went missing in the recent spells, several houses are also damaged land agricultural lands swept away during heavy rainfall. However, the Indian Meteorological Department has now predicted a reduction in rainfall activity over Uttarakhand in the next three days.

Image: ANI