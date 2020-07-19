Uttarakhand CM Directs Thorough Verification Of COVID-free Certificates Of Tourists

Following instances of fake COVID-free certificates provided by tourists in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directed officials to thoroughly verify COVID-free certificates of tourists entering the state.

"It has come to our knowledge that some tourists have come to our state with fake COVID-free certificates," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. "All officers are directed to ensure proper checking of the certificates of all tourists while also seeing that no tourist faces problems," it added.

As of date, Uttarakhand has reported 4,276 cases of coronavirus, of which active cases stand at 1,143, and recoveries at 3,081. The death toll due to the infection in the state is at 52. In the wake of the rising cases, the government has announced complete weekend lockdown.

Weekend lockdown begins in four districts

A complete weekend lockdown began on Saturday in four districts of Uttarakhand with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat observing that the decision was taken in view of the recent surge in cases of COVID-19.

According to an order issued late on Friday night, the districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar that have reported the highest number of coronavirus cases over the past few days will observe complete lockdown till Sunday in a bid to break the cycle and contain the spread of the infection.

However, essential services including operations of industrial units in multiple shifts, agricultural and construction activities, liquor shops, hotels, movement of persons and vehicles associated with these activities, movement of goods on national and state highways, loading and unloading of cargo and people travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes have been exempted from the ambit of the weekend lockdown.

Chief Minister said the state government had taken the decision as the shutdowns imposed earlier in Dehradun on Saturdays and Sundays for sanitising the city had led to good results. Imposing brief lockdowns like this could be considered in future too if the need to do so arises, he pointed out.

