Uttarakhand CM distributes digital ration cards on State Formation Day at summer capital

On the occasion of Uttarakhand's 21st State Formation Day on November 9, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat distributed digital ration cards under the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme in the summer capital Bhararisen. The ration cards allotted in this scheme allows the cardholder or beneficiary to take ration from any Public Distribution System shop in the state. The Uttarakhand CM offered prayers at a temple in Bharaisen for the peace and prosperity of the state. Rawat also announced several schemes for the people across the state.

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat on State Formation Day

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat announced the allotment of a total of 25,000 crores for town planning and development in Bharaisen that will be spent on the town's planned development over the next 10 years. Announcing an array of measures for the summer capital, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister informed that under the Gairsain Skill Development Scheme, a Centre of Excellence will be established along with a mushroom compost production unit. Speaking about the development of the education sector, he stated that the Government Inter College in Gairsain will get two new modern labs while adding that a committee headed by the chief secretary will oversee the project. Rawat also spoke about the several projects that have been sanctioned for the construction of internal roads and the drains in the hill town.

The Uttarakhand CM informed that in order to gain recognition in the field of science a new international level science college will be started in Dehradun. Trivendra Singh Rawat also announced the formation of Uttarakhand's export policy adding that the products made by the self-help groups will be given priority in purchasing for up to Rs 5 lakhs to ensure that the products gain recognition.

CM Trivendra Singh Rawat also informed of other schemes where an interest-free loan will be provided to self-help groups and migrants from the villages along with a drinking water connection scheme under which the poor people will be able to get a connection for a mere Rs. 100. He further spoke about a special scheme of first-time mothers called 'Saubhagayavati' under which mother-child care kits will be provided.

Since the declaration of Bharaisen (Gairsain) as the summer capital, this was the first time when the state formation day function was held there. Since Uttarakhand's movement for statehood in the 1990s, locals demanded that Gairsain be named the permanent capital. Finally, in June 2020, Governor acceded to the notice of turning Bharaisen (Gairsain) into the state's summer capital as a way to partially fulfill the demand.

(with inputs from ANI & PTI)