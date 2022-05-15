Uttarakhand CM Holds Pre-Budget Dialogue Programme To Incorporate Suggestions From Public

In a move to head the state towards growth and development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Saturday, engaged in the dialogue programme on the presentation of the state budget in Nainital and incorporated suggestions from all sections of the society.

"Whatever suggestions we have received on communicating with the representatives of these areas are valuable. The budget for the benefit of the common man will be able to come off the ground through these suggestions,” Dhami said

He further said in a tweet, "Everyone's thoughts will be included in the budget so that the budget can be obtained according to the development and aspirations of the state".

इन क्षेत्रों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ संवाद करने पर जो भी सुझाव हमें प्राप्त हुए हैं वो बहुमूल्य है जिसके माध्यम से आम आदमी के हित का बजट धरातल पर उतर सकेगा।



बजट में सभी के विचारों को समाहित किया जायेगा ताकि प्रदेश के विकास व जनाकांक्षाओं के अनुरूप बजट मिल सके। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) May 14, 2022

Uttarakhand Budget 2022

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Agrawal conducted a dialogue programme under Pre-Budget Stakeholders’ Consultation. This is the first time a dialogue programme was held with representative groups of Garhwal and Kumaun divisions in the preparation of Budget 2022-23.

This was done to ensure public participation in the preparation of the Uttarakhand budget 2022-23 so that welfare schemes can be included in the Budget as per their wish.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @pushkardhami/Twitter)