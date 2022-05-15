Last Updated:

Uttarakhand CM Holds Pre-Budget Dialogue Programme To Incorporate Suggestions From Public

CM Dhami engaged in the dialogue programme on the presentation of the state Budget in Nainital and incorporated suggestions from all sections of the society.

Written By
Vidyashree S
Uttarakhand

Image: @pushkardhami/Twitter


In a move to head the state towards growth and development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Saturday, engaged in the dialogue programme on the presentation of the state budget in Nainital and incorporated suggestions from all sections of the society.

"Whatever suggestions we have received on communicating with the representatives of these areas are valuable. The budget for the benefit of the common man will be able to come off the ground through these suggestions,” Dhami said

He further said in a tweet, "Everyone's thoughts will be included in the budget so that the budget can be obtained according to the development and aspirations of the state".

Uttarakhand Budget 2022

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Agrawal conducted a dialogue programme under Pre-Budget Stakeholders’ Consultation. This is the first time a dialogue programme was held with representative groups of Garhwal and Kumaun divisions in the preparation of Budget 2022-23.

READ | Uttarakhand: CM Dhami backs UCC implementation post AIMPLB warning; 'Not discriminatory'

This was done to ensure public participation in the preparation of the Uttarakhand budget 2022-23 so that welfare schemes can be included in the Budget as per their wish.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @pushkardhami/Twitter)

READ | Uttarakhand: EC announces bypolls in Champawat on May 31; CM Dhami likely to contest
READ | BJP announces Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest bypoll from Champawat
READ | Uttarakhand: As by-polls loom, CM Dhami to visit Champawat to solicit support from people
READ | Uttarakhand: CM Dhami says there should be no VIP darshan in Char Dham
Tags: Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand Budget 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND