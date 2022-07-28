Uttarakhand CM Pushes For Speedy Implementation Of 13 Welfare Schemes By Centre

To ensure speedy implementation of the Centre's welfare schemes across the State, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has decided to make a personal intervention in their implementation and review them after every 15 days. Concerning the same, there are a total of 13 central schemes that are the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and need to be implemented in the state at the earliest.

This was decided during the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday and was chaired by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Speaking on the same, the chief minister said,

“I and others will monitor the schemes of the Center which are going on in Uttarakhand and will also hold a review meeting every 15 days and will make sure that all the beneficiaries may receive the scheme benefits so that they can have a better life,” he added.

In addition to that, he also mentioned that in the Chief Minister’s Council, under the chairmanship of PM Modi, the implementation of the schemes will be reviewed.

In the meantime, several other major decisions were also taken during the cabinet meeting keeping in view the people's interests.

Uttarakhand government's vision plan for the state

Earlier on July 24, Dhami while expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his guidance in the development of Uttarakhand had said that the government is committed to developing the state as per the PM’s dreams and it also plans to double the state GDP in the next 5 years.

Adding more to it, he further said, “The verdict of Uttarakhand 2025 and 2030 is being prepared to realize the dream of the decade of the 21st century”.

In the same regard, a press note was earlier released by Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) which informed about a vision plan according to which the state is eyeing to double the state Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the next 5 years, targetting a growth rate of 15% per year.

Image: PTI