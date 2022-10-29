CM Dhami's Big Move To Shed Colonialism: Uttarakhand Set To Rename Colonial Symbols

In a big announcement, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that all symbols of colonialism in the state will be renamed.

"After Narendra Modi ji became Prime Minister, the symbols of colonialism in the country are being removed. We have given instructions in the state that all symbols of colonialism be renamed. A report is being prepared," he said.

Dhami added that the names of the roads and cities in Uttarakhand that are from the British era will be changed. This development comes after the Ministry of Defence had sought a proposal from the Lansdowne cantonment administration to rename it.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the rechristened 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital which was earlier called Rajpath.

Celebrating the end of colonial symbols, PM Modi said, "India is coming out of the slavery mindset...The identity of Rajpath has ended today. There is now Kartavya Path. The name of the race course has now been changed to Lok Kalyan Marg. Indian navy also honoured Shivaji Maharaj and kept behind the colonial past. India has dropped the burden of slavery. India is now scaling new heights. Kartavya path is not just a place. It will show a new direction. Rajpath was there for the British raj. The feeling of Rajpath was the symbol of slavery."

Uttarakhand made a Rs 211 crore business from Kedarnath and Yamunotri Yatra this year. Speaking about it, Dhami said, "This time the Char Dham Yatra has been very successful. He (Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam MD Bansidhar Tiwari) said that every section associated with the Yatra, including the government has also got a very good income."

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also reacted to Arvind Kejriwal's demand to put a photo of Lakshmi Ganesh on the currency notes. "Kejriwal is doing all this to please a particular section of people in society," he said.