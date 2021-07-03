Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Ready To Be 'mukhya Sevak', Promises A Stable Government

In Pushkar Singh Dhami's exclusive and first interview as the new Uttarakhand CM with Republic TV, he extended his gratitude to the Cabinet at the Centre, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda for placing faith in his candidature in holding the CM office (CMO).

While thanking senior party leaders, he admitted that BJP has conferred powers on a "very simple and down to earth person" to head the Uttarakhand legislature and serve the country. Pushkar Dhami said that he would optimize his position as the new Uttarakhand CM and strive to meet the expectations of the people and BJP as "mukhya sevak".

Acknowledging that he was now responsible for BJP's electoral environment in Uttarakhand ahead of polls in 2022, he said that he would earnestly carry out his responsibilities just like other party members. He mentioned how intently BJP based their trust on a candidate or a minister, while both sides reciprocate and ensure performance of their duties.

Upon being asked about BJP workers who have been criticising the move of appointing Pushkar Dhami as tenth CM of Uttarakhand instead of granting the CMO to former CMs of Uttarakhand, he said that he would function in a manner where no one felt neglected or left out. He also said that he is determined to perform his duties in consideration of everybody and with no disparity.

Upon being asked how CM shuffling under BJP-led Uttarakhand differed from the wobbly Congress regime, he said, "ab banegi sthir sarkar" (a stable government will now come to effect).

Pushkar Dhami new CM of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Legislature on the CM's front has never been bereft of controversies over the past. As per sources, Pushkar Singh Dhami was the frontrunner amongst the 12 names being considered to replace Rawat. A two-time legislator Dhami is considered a close aide of former CMs Tirath Singh Rawat as well as Trivendra Singh Rawat. CM Pushkar Dhami has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM. Former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and outgoing ex-CM Tirath Singh Rawat acknowledged their alignment with the party's decision in appointing a youth dominion this time.

On July 2, Tirath Singh Rawat resigned shortly after returning from Delhi where he met BJP’s top leaders including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The newly appointed CM Pushkar Dhami's swearing-in ceremony will be held on July 4 at 5 pm.