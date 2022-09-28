Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Speaks To Ankita's Father; Assures Justice To Family

After Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami sought the establishment of a fast-track court for speedy justice in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the father of the deceased, on Tuesday, informed that the CM spoke to him and assured him that justice would be served.

Earlier, CM Dhami sought a fast-track court for speedy justice for Ankita. His office tweeted, "Our government has requested the Hon'ble Court to make fast track court for the criminals to be punished at the earliest."

"To ensure that daughter Ankita gets justice, the accused have been arrested and their illegal constructions demolished. We have also set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident from all angles and have the guilty punished in the strictest possible way," the CM added.

"बेटी अंकिता को न्याय दिलाने हेतु हमने DIG स्तर के अधिकारी के नेतृत्व में SIT का गठन किया है। SIT हर पहलू की जांच करके सभी अपराधियों को कठोरतम सजा दिलवाने का कार्य करेगी" : मुख्यमंत्री श्री @pushkardhami जी। pic.twitter.com/YAYu1RtO7v — Office Of Pushkar Singh Dhami (@OfficeofDhami) September 26, 2022

Ankita Bhandari murder

Ankita Bhandari worked at a resort at Ganga Bhogpur in the Pauri district owned by Pulkit Arya. She was allegedly killed by Arya and two of his accomplices -- resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta -- for refusing to provide "special services" to the guests. Her body was fished out from the Chilla canal near Rishikesh.

Pulkit Arya, the main accused, is the son of former minister Vinod Arya, who was expelled from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after his son's name cropped up in the case. During the probe, the resort owner and son of MLA Vinod Arya, Pulkit Arya, Manager Ankit Gupta and Assistant Manager Saurabh Bhaskar were arrested. In their interrogation, they admitted that they took the receptionist to Rishikesh, and on their way back, pushed her into the canal.

Meanwhile, the SIT headed by DIG P Renuka Devi has found that found the list of guests staying at the resort on the day of the crime. It is also examining CCTV footage and mobile call records, and collecting physical evidence.