Ahead of the much-awaited by-election, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the hill state was a pre-poll commitment. The statement comes just a few days after the Uttarakhand government formed a five-member drafting committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, to implement UCC in the State.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Before the election, we had taken a resolution, which we have fulfilled. We work under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the last eight years, he has fulfilled all the promises he made. This is Modiji's style of working. We decided that after coming to power, we will implement UCC; and now we have formed a committee. Following discussions, a draft will be prepared and we will work on it."

Further, as the PM Modi-led government completed eight years at the Centre, the Uttarakhand CM asserted that the image of India has changed globally. He said that the current government has worked for all sections of the country. "8 years of PM Modi are incredible and in eight years, he has made India recognised as a strong country in every sector. The country has become self-reliant. PM Modi is not only a beloved leader in our country but in other countries too. The work that the Prime Minister has done, no one can forget," CM Dhami said.

Uttarakhand forms 5-member panel for UCC

On May 27, the BJP-led government in Uttarakhand formed a drafting committee to implement the UCC in the hill state. The committee is headed by retired SC judge Ranjana Desai, who currently heads the Delimitation Commission of India. The other members of the committee are retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, former chief secretary of the state and 1983-batch IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwa, and Manu Gaur, another former chief secretary.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal for formulating and implementing personal laws regardless of a citizen's religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation. UCC comes under Article 44 of the Constitution. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling party BJP had promised the implementation of the code in the country.