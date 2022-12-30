Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Expresses Grief Over Death Of Modi's Mother

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.

Dhami condoled her death in a tweet saying he prays to Baba Kedar to give the prime minister and his entire family the strength to bear the immense pain of her loss.

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की माताश्री हीरा बा के निधन का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



बाबा केदार से प्रधानमंत्री जी व समस्त परिवारजनों को यह असीम कष्ट सहन करने की शक्ति व दिव्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करने की कामना करता हूं।

ॐ शान्ति: pic.twitter.com/7dV0HDDsu5 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) December 30, 2022

He also prayed for peace to the departed soul. The prime minister's mother passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday. She was 99.