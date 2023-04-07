Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inaugurates Health ATMs In Dehradun

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, officially opened a health ATM at the secretariat in Dehradun on Thursday, April 7, as part of JK Tire Limited's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. Two additional health ATMs were launched at Vidhan Sabha Dispensary and Tanakpur Hospital in addition to the one at Sachivalaya Dispensary.



At the police lines, JK Tire Company also erected similar health ATMs. Community health centre, Jaspur sub-district hospital, Ranikhet, Almora, JLN district hospital, District hospital Nainital, Joint hospital Tankarpur. These nine health ATMs allowed individuals to perform 72 different medical tests and examinations, including those for haemoglobin, TLC and DLC, blood sugar, blood pressure, uric acid, cholesterol, HBAC, blood group, lipid profile, triglyceride, glycoprotein, pregnancy, and kidney.

What are health ATMs?

Through prompt medical testing and assistance, health ATMs would make it possible for people to periodically monitor their health. Through these health ATMs, even visitors and tourists from other parts of the country and abroad may obtain prompt medical treatment. The chief minister stated that although it is an honour to be born in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, serving the people means even more.



He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the public and expressed great pride in it. He thinks business organisations may work together more to improve sanitation, health, and education. The chief minister urged the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to take more steps to provide more job prospects for the state.



Health ATMs are devices that can perform pathological testing, give out free medication, and let patients communicate with doctors remotely. The health ATM can examine the patient's body to measure things like weight, height, blood pressure, blood sugar, body temperature, and oxygen saturation. The walk-in clinic Additionally, medical testing kiosks with integrated cardiology, neurology, pulmonary, and gynaecology exams are available.

They have medical assistants working there. In addition to doing testing and providing free medications. The devices also keep track of registered patients' information, including their lab results. These reports are available to patients at any time via a web dashboard, email, or mobile app. Additionally, it would make it easier for doctors to view patients' earlier medical records using video chat.