Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Makes Airborne Tour Of Dharchula Post Cloudburst

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made an airborne tour of disaster-affected districts in Dharchula, Pithoragarh district. He spoke on the aftermath of Monday's cloudburst occurrence and made his visit on Tuesday. Dhami stated that the tragedy resulted in significant loss of life and property, as well as the fact that seven persons were reported missing as a result of the disaster. He noted that the state government is taking all necessary steps to restore calm in the area.

The Chief Minister landed at Jumma airbase after taking an airborne tour of the disaster-stricken Elagadh area of Dharchula. He also met with disaster victims. He ordered Ashish Chauhan, the district magistrate, to offer urgent aid and other services to the people in need. Dhami also compensated the relatives of the deceased victims with Rs 4 lakhs. After returning from Jumma village, the CM met with tragedy victims in Dharchula and assured them of prompt assistance. He offered an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund for all the victims.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of disaster-hit areas in Pithoragarh district's Dharchula, which was badly affected by a cloudburst incident yesterday.



"Will conduct a survey to provide immediate relief," says CM Dhami

Cloudburst on Monday in Dharchula, Uttarakhand

A cloud burst near Jumma village in Pithoragarh's Dharchula area on Monday. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the Services Selection Board (SSB) sent in teams to Jumma village. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Dharchula sub-division resulted in the collapse of houses in a village, killing five people, including three children, and leaving two more people missing, according to an official. The event occurred in Jumma village on late Sunday night, according to Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan, who went to the scene to supervise relief and rescue efforts.

Cloudburst leaves 5 dead, 2 missing

According to reports, while five bodies have been recovered, including those of three children, the search for two more remains ongoing. The search teams are using sniffer dogs to find Chander Singh and Hajari Devi, who are the missing ones. This was reportedly informed by the district disaster management officer Bhupendra Singh Mahar. A helipad has been installed in the affected region, a control room has been established, and a medical team has been dispatched to the village to treat the injured, according to the district magistrate. Rescue operations will continue until all of the missing people have been recovered and the people who have been affected have been relocated to a safe location.

One bad news after another from #Uttarakhand. Landslide in Jumma Gaon in Dharchula, Pithoragarh.

Devbhumi is trembling. It is a BIG warning sign. pic.twitter.com/xUzxE8Q0xj — Neha Chauhan (@nehajoychauhan) August 30, 2021

Police still searching for missing persons

According to the police, because the damaged village is located on top of a hill, the number of casualties could be higher. A helicopter did an overhead assessment of the area, and SDRF and NDRF teams, as well as police and revenue teams, were dispatched to the village to perform relief and rescue operations on a heightened alert. Uttarakhand CM Dhami met with Chauhan and Kumaon Commissioner Sushil Kumar to inspect the extent of the damage caused by the torrential rains in the Jumma village. He ordered officials to relocate the affected persons to safe locations as soon as possible and to provide enough provisions for food and medicine. The chief minister also requested that the Kumaon commissioner ensure that all roads in the region, including national highways, are cleared as soon as possible. Sanjana (15 years old), Renu (11 years old), and Shivani (9 years old) were all daughters of Joga Singh of Jumma village. They were the three found deceased in the cloudburst. These three along with Sunita Devi and Parwati Devi, have been identified as the deceased children. Officials stated that injured Jayamati Devi and Lal Singh have been admitted to Dharchula PHC.

Uttarakhand | Two injured have been admitted to Community Health Center in Dharchula following a cloudburst incident that occured near Jumma village of Pithoragarh district, earlier today.

Four persons have died & three are missing after the cloudburst.



Four persons have died & three are missing after the cloudburst. pic.twitter.com/7tcWjNlyq9 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

With inputs from PTI.

