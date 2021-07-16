Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Plants Sapling For Harela Festival In Dehradun

On Friday, July 16, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand Chief Minister planted a sapling at the SDRF Battalion Headquarters-cum-Training Centre at Jolly Grant, Dehradun. The planting was done on the occasion of Harela festival. Dhami stated that Harela is an important folk festival of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami plants sapling for Harela festival

Dhami said, "Along with plantation on a large scale, we have to pay special attention to their conservation. Science is progressing rapidly. Due to this, amenities have increased in human life. Thus, more tree plantation is necessary for environmental balance" The CM also said that due to COVID-19, there has been an increase in concerns about environmental protection at the global level. He went on to say;

"There has been an increase in awareness among the people regarding environmental protection. Commendable work is being done by Uttarakhand Police during the pandemic. Under 'Mission Hounsla', many needy people were served by the police".

Statements by Dhami; 90,000 trees planted by Uttarakhand police

Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, State Health and Disaster Management Minister spoke about the importance of the Harela festival in the culture of Uttarakhand . He said, "Tree plantation is being done on a large scale in the state on the occasion of Harela festival. Commendable work is being done by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Uttarakhand". Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand Director General of Police made a statement saying, "Since June 5, more than 90,000 trees have been planted by the police", and that the aim is to plant 1 lakh trees. Dhami put out a tweet post today's event, that translated to:

"We will have to make continuous efforts in this direction so that our future generation should get a green Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is also the center of culture and nature, from here the message of environmental protection should go all over the world, for this we have to contribute in tree plantation and many social works."

Significance of Harela festival in Uttarakhand

The Harela festival is a Hindu festival celebrated primarily in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. Harela translates into "Day of Green", and the agricultural communities consider it to be an auspicious day, representing the commencement of the sowing cycle. Additional Director General of Police PVK Prasad, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Abhinav Kumar and senior police officers were also present for this planting event with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

(IMAGE: PUSHKARDHAMI - TWITTER)