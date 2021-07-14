Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Visit Delhi To Meet Vice Prez Naidu & Union Min

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other Union Ministers in the national capital on Thursday, sources informed. The visit marks the newly sworn-in Uttarakhand CM's second visit to Delhi after taking the oath and replacing Tirath Singh Rawat.

Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Abhinav Kumar stated that Dhami is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Wednesday evening. However, he will call on the Vice President and other ministers tomorrow.

Uttarakhand on Tuesday announced that it the suspension the annual 'Kanwar Yatra' this year in view of the COVID situation. The yatra sees lakhs of devotees travel through several states by foot to the holy town of Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Government had filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court on July 7 after newly inducted CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took over the Government's reigns. While filing the petition in Supreme Court, the Government had contended that the High Court had committed an error in noting that the livelihood of a significant population living near the shrines depends on the Yatra.

"We discussed with higher officials and with officials from neighbouring states and decided that we will not hold Kanwar Yatra at this time. A variant has been found in Gadarpur so we don't want to make Haridwar the centre of COVID," Dhami conjectured.

On deciding the fate of Char Dham Yatra

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the Uttarakhand Government's plea challenging the High Court order which refused to give permission for holding Char Dham Yatra. on July 16. Uttarakhand Government had to suspend the Char Dham Yatra after the High Court stayed for four weeks the Cabinet’s decision to allow the yatra from July 1 with a limited number of pilgrims. Dismissing the State’s request, the Uttarakhand High Court on June 28 had directed the state to conduct live streaming of Char Dham shrines in view of the situation of COVID-19.

On July 10 Dhami had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Sought his directions on the state's development, the possible third wave of Covid-19, Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra. The prime minister assured all possible help for the state's development," Dhami had tweeted after the meeting.