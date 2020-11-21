Uttarakhand CM Rawat Inaugurates 'Janaki Setu' Bridge, Dedicates It To Public'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated Janaki Setu on river Ganga on Friday. It is a three-lane pedestrian bridge built over river Ganga, in Muni ki Reti area of Tehri Garhwal. As per the official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the bridge is a 346-metre-long suspension footbridge.

The total construction cost of the bridge is Rs 48.85 crore. The inauguration event was also attended by Speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly Premchand Agrawal, Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgain, Vice-President of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam KK Singhal, and Chairman of Muni ki Reti municipal Council Roshan Raturi.

तीर्थ व योगनगरी ऋषिकेश के समीप मुनि की रेती में गंगा नदी पर बना थ्री-लेन पैदल झूला पुल 'जानकी सेतु' आज जनता को समर्पित किया। पिछले कई सालों से जनता इस पुल के बनने का इंतजार कर रही थी। pic.twitter.com/DXCwRnPGtQ — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) November 20, 2020

CM Rawat's tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated into: "Janaki Setu, a three-lane pedestrian bridge built on river Ganga in Muni ki Reti near the pilgrimage and Rishikesh is dedicated to the public. For many years, the public was waiting for the bridge to be built."

Uttarakhand CM inaugurates Janaki Setu

While speaking at the inauguration event, the CM Trivendra Singh Rawat informed that a new bridge named 'Bajrang Setu'will be soon constructed in Rishikesh. Giving more details to the about the bridge, Rawat said, "This would be a glass bridge, a unique work of art. The bridges on Sintali and Bean rivers in Pauri will be constructed soon."

Trivendra Singh Rawat added, "Adventure tourism is a new dimension to the industry and has a bright future. Tehri and Bilkhet in Pauri have vast potential in adventure tourism."

Uttarakhand CM stated that more than 250 bridges have been constructed in the last three-and-a-half years. He said that Dobra-Chanti bridge could be constructed due to the one-time approval of a budget of Rs 88 crore. Highlighting that the state government has been focussing on providing self-employment opportunities to the youth, Rawat announced that soon an interest-free loan of Rs 3 lakh would be provided to the unemployed.

