Uttarakhand: CM Relief Fund To Provide Rs 100 Crore For Phase 3 Of COVID-19 Vaccination

The Government of Uttarakhand has decided to allocate Rs 100 crore fund for the COVID-19 vaccination drive of citizens between18-44 years of age in the state. Additional Secretary to the state government, Arunendra Singh Chauhan made the announcement. A letter regarding the same has been written to the new Director-General of Medical Health and Family Welfare.

On Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar and Health Secretary Amit Negi held a press conference to inform about the steps taken by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state. Meanwhile, a lockdown has been imposed in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand due to an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases. Moreover, the Chief Minister lowered the number of people count that can attend a marriage ceremony in the state from 100 to 25 as there is a sharp rise of fresh cases. The state has also taken steps to increase the number of beds in the hospitals. Recently, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat had reviewed the COVID-19 situation of the state through a video conference.

No shortage of oxygen

According to Health Secretary Amit Negi, the state has enough supply of oxygen. The authorities have directed all the hospitals to inform as soon as the supply is about to get over so that the transportation can operate immediately. The hospital staff is supposed to inform the concerned Chief Medical Officer 24 hours in advance.

In the earlier phase where people above the age of 45 were getting vaccinated, the central government had given three lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses. However, the state has still not started the vaccination drive for people above the age of 18.

Uttarakhand COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, the state reported 7,783 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally of infections in the state to 2,11,834. The toll has risen to 3,142 with 127 fatalities in last 24 hours. Currently, there are 59,526 active cases in the state. The number of cases reported in the last 24 hours has been the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic. Owing to the COVID-19 situation in the state, the district magistrates of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udham Singh Nagar on Sunday extended the ‘Corona Curfew’ till May 6

(Inputs from ANI)