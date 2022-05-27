Uttarakhand To Become First State After Goa To Implement Uniform Civil Code: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that soon his government will be implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state and will make Uttarakhand the first state after Goa to implement UCC.

Addressing a public rally in Uttarakhand's Champawat on Friday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his government's promise to implement UCC in the state, saying, "Before the assembly elections, we had announced that if we came to the power we would implement a uniform civil code. There should be a uniform civil code for everyone living in Uttarakhand. After the formation of the government, we took the decision, I am happy to announce that we are going to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand. With this, Uttarakhand will become the first state after Goa to implement Uniform Civil Code."

It is pertinent to mention that on May 15, CM Dhami had said that the state Cabinet has unanimously agreed to implement the UCC in the state.

'State cabinet unanimously agreed to implement UCC': Dhami

On May 15, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami said that the state Cabinet unanimously agreed to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. Dhami further informed that the state government is going to constitute a committee to prepare a draft and urged other states and Union Territories to follow suit in implementing the UCC.

"We made a promise on 12 February 2022, that as soon as the new BJP government will complete the swearing-in ceremony, UCC will be discussed in the first Cabinet meeting of the ministers. The state Cabinet has unanimously agreed to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. We are forming a committee that will make a UCC draft, which will be implemented in the state. Hoping that UCC is implemented by other states too," said CM Dhami

Uniform Civil Code in India

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation. It is pertinent to mention here that the BJP promised the implementation of UCC in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.

On 18 November 2021, the Allahabad High Court stressed that the Uniform Civil Code is mandatory. The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In one of these pleas, one of the parties said that they converted to the religion of his/her partner and thus apprehended a threat to their life, liberty and wellbeing.

While allowing the pleas, Justice Kumar observed that UCC cannot be made "purely voluntary" owing to fear expressed by members of the minority community. Referring to a Supreme Court verdict, he asked the Centre to constitute a committee for implementing Article 44 of the Constitution. A part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution under Article 44 reads, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India".