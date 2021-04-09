Uttarakhand CM Reverts Another Trivendra Govt Decision; Stays Gairsain Commisionerate Move

Reverting yet another Trivendra Singh Rawat government decision, CM Tirath Singh Rawat's cabinet on Friday stalled the decision to make Gairsain a commissionerate. BJP MP Ajay Bhatt had expressed his displeasure at the government for elevating Gairsain to a commissionerate instead of Almora. Stating that Almora was the state's 'cultural capital', he said that the state government's decision had angered the locals.

Uttarakhand CM reverts Trivendra's Gairsain move

On March 4, in his budget speech, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat had announced Gairsain as the state's third commissionerate after Garhwal and Kumaon. The new commissonerate will comprise of 4 districts - Chamoli and Rudraprayag from Garhwal division and Almora and Bageshwar from Kumaon division, as per reports. This move has reportedly been slammed by Opposition and experts as "needless and impractical."

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat revoked the earlier Trivendra Singh Rawat govt's 'Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act' - freeing 51 temples from state government's control - including Haridwar and Badrinath. After meeting with leaders with Vishwa Hindu Parishad, CM Rawat said that the government will be 'freeing 51 temples from govt control'. Currently, the government is holding the Haridwar Kumbh Mela which commenced on April 1 and will last for a month.

In 2019, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government had passed the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act in the Assembly taking over control of major Hindu religious institutions, as per reports. The Act allowed the government to nominate MPs, MLAs, and representatives as the chairman and members to the temple's boards for its management. The Act was heavily criticised by the Opposition and aggrieved priests who reportedly claim that they were 'kept in the dark' regarding the law. BJP's Subramanian Swamy had filed a PIL challenging the constitutional validity claiming that it violates Articles 31 A(1) (b), Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution, but was stuck down by the Uttarakhand High Court.

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM

With just 10 days of completing his fourth year as CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation as CM after top BJP observers like Dushyant Gautam and Raman Singh had rushed to the state as several MLAs have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Rawat. Later, after the BJP core committee meeting with top leaders, the state chief Bansidhar Bhagat assured that there will be no change in leadership adding that CM Trivendra Singh Rawat will complete 5 years. Rawat also faces allegations of corruption for alleged money transfers to accounts of his relatives in 2016 to back a particular individual to head the Jharkhand Gau Seva Ayog. Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the 9th Uttarakhand CM on March 10, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.