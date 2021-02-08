Uttarakhand CM Reviews Relief Ops In Joshimath; Atleast 35 Trapped Inside Tapovan Tunnel

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reached Joshimath on Monday to review the rescue operations in the area. The CM was briefed by the local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) who took him to the Tapovan tunnel where at least 35 people are projected to be trapped.

Several members of the force have entered the 2.5km long tunnel with the rescue operations ongoing non-stop since the glacier burst yesterday morning. So far, over 170 people are reported to be missing since the flash floods hit the area and washed off the Rishiganga project site. More than 300 ITBP personnel have been deployed.

After being briefed by MS Rawat, ADG Western Command ITBP, the CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "The NDRF, the Army and the SDRF, all three have been working in tandem and have managed to enter about 130 meters inside, they will further progress about 50 meters in a couple of hours."

"You can see that massive work is being carried out here. I want to speak on behalf of the ITBP that the officials in the rescue operations are working on the situation," said MS Rawat.

So far at least 18 bodies have been recovered from the sites. Around 13 villages have been cut off near areas such as Malari and Ghansali, where the ITBP is providing essential supplies.

DRDO conducts aerial survey

Earlier in the day, the DRDO conducted an aerial survey of the glacier where the incident took place. According to Dr LK Sinha, Director, Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment, prima facie, a hanging glacier broke away from the main glacier and came down in the narrow valley. "In the valley it formed a lake which burst later and caused the damage. The data is being analysed by our scientists in detail and if required, they would again go to get more details," he said.

A glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday triggered an avalanche and massive flash flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers. The state government has announced a red alert in the region and is evacuating the area.

(With Agency Inputs)