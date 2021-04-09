Uttarakhand CM Revokes Trivendra Govt's Char Dham Law; Frees 51 Temples From State Control

In a massive development, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday, revoked the earlier Trivendra Singh Rawat govt's 'Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act' - freeing 51 temples from state government's control - including Haridwar and Badrinath. After meeting with leaders with Vishwa Hindu Parishad, CM Rawat said that the government will be 'freeing 51 temples from govt control'. Currently, the government is holding the Haridwar Kumbh Mela which commenced on April 1 and will last for a month.

Uttarakhand govt frees 51 temples

"The government is going to take a big decision regarding the Devasthanam board. We decided to free 51 temples from govt control," said Rawat after the meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad Mandal in Haridwar. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy hailed the decision terming the govt a 'responsive government in a democracy'.

So before I could argue the SLP I had filed on the Uttarakhand temple take-over issue the Government has withdrawn the Act and freed 51 temples. This is called responsive government in a democracy. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 9, 2021

What is the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act?

In 2019, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government had passed the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act in the Assembly taking over control of major Hindu religious institutions, as per reports. The Act allowed the government to nominate MPs, MLAs, and representatives as the chairman and members to the temple's boards for its management. The Act was heavily criticised by the Opposition and aggrieved priests who reportedly claim that they were 'kept in the dark' regarding the law. BJP's Subramanian Swamy had filed a PIL challenging the constitutional validity claiming that it violates Articles 31 A(1) (b), Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

Upholding the law, the Uttarakhand High Court dismissed Swamy's PIL accusing him of “scoring political and personal interests”, as per reports. The HC order stated, "The properties of the Char Dham temples shall continue to vest in it, as declared in Section 4(2) of the 2019 Act. The power of the Board would thereby be confined only to the administration and management of the properties of the Char Dham Devasthanam".

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM

With just 10 days of completing his fourth year as CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation as CM after top BJP observers like Dushyant Gautam and Raman Singh had rushed to the state as several MLAs have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Rawat. Later, after the BJP core committee meeting with top leaders, the state chief Bansidhar Bhagat assured that there will be no change in leadership adding that CM Trivendra Singh Rawat will complete 5 years. Rawat also faces allegations of corruption for alleged money transfers to accounts of his relatives in 2016 to back a particular individual to head the Jharkhand Gau Seva Ayog. Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the 9th Uttarakhand CM on March 10, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.