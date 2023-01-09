Uttarakhand CM Says Uniform Civil Code In State Soon After SC Gives Green Signal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Supreme Court has found the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state valid and UCC shall be implemented very soon.

Dhami said, "Today, Supreme Court has found the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state valid under the Constitution of India. The committee constituted to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is preparing a draft & we will soon implement UCC in the state."

The Uttarakhand state government constituted a panel to check the implementation of UCC in the state in May of 2022.

Supreme Court refused to entertain plea challenging UCC

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to listen to a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) challenging Gujarat and Uttarakhand's decision to form a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said the plea is without merit.

“There was nothing wrong for the states to constitute committees under Article 162 of the Constitution, which gives the power to the executive to do so,” the court said.

“The Constitution of the committees set by the state governments is challenged in this PIL. Article 162 of the Constitution empowers the State to constitute such committees. What is wrong with it? Entry 5 of the 7th schedule of the Constitution gives such power to the States to form a committee. Setting up such committees cannot be said to be ultra-vires the Constitution”.

Article 162 of the Constitution states that the executive power of a State shall extend to the matters with respect to which the legislature of the State has power to make laws.

About Uniform Civil Code

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been a Constitutional formulation that calls for people of all religions to come under a single set of civil laws. The UCC will combine the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Indian Christian Marriages Act, Indian Divorce Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act. Currently, different religions in India under different personal laws.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami promised the implementation of a UCC ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)