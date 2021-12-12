As the run-up to Assembly polls in Uttarakhand heats up, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Sunday, launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging the party was celebrating at a time the nation was mourning.

In a veiled reference to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the BJP leader slammed INC workers for "dancing in Goa during an election campaign" at a time when the whole country was bidding adieu to India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other Army personnel who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8.

"They should be ashamed of themselves; they were dancing in Goa during an election campaign," Chief Minister Dhami said.

Condoling General Bipin Rawat's demise, CM Dhami said, "We have lost the Bravehearts of the country. The entire country is mourning. He (Gen Rawat) was very connected to Uttarakhand. He always used to think of Uttarakhand’s development."

"The day CDS Rawat's last rites were performed, a political party was celebrating. They should be ashamed. After all, they live in this country. They are in this country only physically, their soul is somewhere else. That’s why they don’t care," Dhami said criticising Priyanka Gandhi who was recently seen dancing with tribal women of Morpirla village.

Further slamming the Congress, Dhami said, "The family that ruled India for 55 years, could never connect with the Indian soldiers."

"After independence, the country was ruled by a single political party for 60 years, and for 55 of those 60 years, one family has ruled the country. They never made contact with our soldiers. They lost wars on the negotiating table that our warriors won on the battlefield," claimed Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The BJP has been targeting the Congress after they shared a video of Priyanka Gandhi participating in a folk dance in Goa on Dec 10, two days after the tragic crash in Coonoor.

#WATCH When CDS Rawat was being cremated, a party was celebrating. They should be ashamed. They are present only physically, their souls somewhere else. A family which ruled for 55 yrs have no feelings for martyrs...dancing, launching poll campaign in Goa: Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami pic.twitter.com/egMX8Qi2IB — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

Calling out the Gandhi siblings to be ‘shameful,’ in a tweet, BJP IT head Amit Malviya wrote, "When 26/11 happened, Rahul Gandhi was partying till wee hours of the morning. Like brother, Priyanka Vadra too is dancing away in Goa while the entire nation is mourning and steeped in sadness as CDS Gen Bipin Rawat is being cremated. Can anything be more shameful than this?"

The last rites of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were performed in Delhi on December 10. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid his respects to General Rawat at the military mansion.

Apart from him, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had previously directed party members to not celebrate her birthday on December 9.

I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife.

This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time.

Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives.



India stands united in this grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

(Image: @ANI/Twitter)