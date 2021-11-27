Uttarakhand CM Sounds Alert On 'Omicron' COVID Variant; Directs Officials To Be Prepared

As COVID-19 scare looms with the detection of the new variant of the Coronavirus, 'Omicron', various state governments, alongside the Centre have exercised caution. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Saturday sounded an alert and urged the officials to ensure strict compliance of the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in public places in the state to evade the chances of COVID spread.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s office informed on Saturday that by calling for an urgent meeting, Chief Minister Dhami directed the Chief Secretary, DGP and health secretary to ensure compliance with COVID-related guidelines.

Taking note of the fact that the newly detected variant from South Africa, B.1.1.529, named ‘Omicron’ by the World Health Organization Friday, can be potentially more deadly and infectious than the Delta variant that evoked the ferocious second COVID wave, CM Dhami directed the health secretary to be prepared for any unforeseen situation.



According to CMO, CM Chami has also ordered the health secretary to make appropriate provisions in hospitals and upgrade infrastructure in order to be ready for the impending emergency. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister further urged residents to follow COVID guidelines and get completely vaccinated as soon as possible.

States enhance vigil on the new variant

This comes in after other states, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, tightened the noose on international travel and directed all international passengers to get RT-PCR test reports. Maharashtra also declared compulsory quarantine for passengers from South Africa. In response to the growing worry, India has added many nations to the list of countries from which visitors will be required to take additional precautions upon arrival in India, including post-arrival COVID-19 testing.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an emergency meeting over the new variant alert and had directed the officials to enhance monitoring and screening on the airports and directed them to strengthen the vigil. The meeting was chaired by the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul.

New COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’

The scare of the new variant's spread has gripped the world, as the new variant has been detected with 50 mutations, with 30 on the spike protein of the virus. Over 100 in South Africa have been infected with the virus and cases of the same have also been discovered in Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium and Botswana.

The multiple mutations on the variant can either make it less or more transmissible, fatal and infectious. However, as per reports, the new variant had infected and invaded the immunity of the people who were vaccinated earlier.

Image: PTI, Pixabay