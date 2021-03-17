Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Courts Controversy With ‘ripped Jeans’ Remark

Just days after taking charge as Uttarakhand Chief Minister, BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat sparked a controversy with his comments on women wearing ripped jeans. The newly sworn-in Uttarakhand CM opined that women and girls wearing ripped jeans do not provide the 'right environment' at home for children.

Recalling his conversation with a lady on a flight who used to run an NGO, the Uttarakhand CM expressed his distaste for women wearing ripped jeans. Elaborating on the incident, Rawat also said that he questioned the 'cultural values' she imparted to her children by wearing ripped jeans. The 56-year-old politician also remarked that by wearing ripped jeans parents set a 'bad example' for children at home, adding that such behaviour leads to substance abuse and drugs consumption.

“Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children,” he said at the workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun on Tuesday.

#WATCH मैं एक दिन हवाई जहाज से जयपुर से आ रहा था। मेरे बगल में एक बहनजी बैठी थी। मैंने उनकी तरफ देखा नीचे गम बूट थे। जब और ऊपर देखा तो जींस घुटने से फटी हुई थी। 2 बच्चे उनके साथ में थे। महिला NGO चलाती है। समाज के बीच में जाती हो। क्या संस्कार दोगे?: उत्तराखंड CM तीरथ सिंह रावत pic.twitter.com/sGri6pPH7K — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 17, 2021

Tirath Rawat takes charge of Uttarakhand

Replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat, former BJP Uttarakhand chief Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the 9th chief minister of the hill state on March 10. Active in politics for two decades, Rawat has been a former pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamseva Sangh (RSS). In 2019, he was elected as a Member of Parliament to the 17th Lok Sabha. In 2012, he was elected as MLA and went on to become the chief of Uttarakhand's BJP unit in 2013. Previously, he was the first education minister of the state when Uttarakhand was formed in 2000.

Days after swearing-in as the new CM, Rawat expanded his cabinet by bringing in a total of 11 ministers four new faces. The ministers who swore-in include Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Harak Singh Rawat, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Yashpal Arya, Arvind Pandey, Ganesh Joshi, Subodh Uniyal. Four others - Rekha Arya, Dhan Singh Rawat, Swami Yatishwaranand took oath as Ministers with Independent charge. While Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik was replaced with state BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat, while Kaushik took over as state BJP chief.





