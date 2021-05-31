Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Extends COVID-imposed Lockdown In State Till June 8

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday, May 31, extended the COVID-induced lockdown in the state by another 7 days. CM also announced a few relaxations including the extended operating hours for shops. As per the new rules, the Coronavirus curfew has been extended till June 8 in Uttarakhand. Shops will now be open two days a week during Corona-curfew. Shops selling basic necessities/essentials will now be permitted to open from 8 am to 1 pm. Earlier, the opening hours of shops were from 7 am to 10 am. The public will be free to travel between 8 am and 12 noon for the purchase of essential commodities.

Uttarakhand CM hails frontline warriors

Also, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat visited the district hospital in Uttarkashi on Saturday, May 29 and praised the work of doctors and other personnel. The Chief Minister then examined the COVID Care Centre GMVN and assessed the situation. Rawat met COVID patients while wearing PPE kits and wished them a speedy recovery. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the District Hospital's 200-litre-per-minute oxygen plant.

"The doctors, nurses, and concerned staff of the hospital are constantly engaged in treating Covid patients with dedication and are rendering their services by wearing PPE kits for about 3-4 hours which is praiseworthy," the Chief Minister remarked, praising the Corona warriors for their fine work.

COVID-19 situation in Uttarakhand

In the last 24 hours, Uttarakhand reported 12,26 new cases and 32 deaths. According to Union Health Ministry figures published on Sunday, India registered a single-day increase of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, bringing the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800. The daily positivity rate fell to 8.02%, remaining below 10% for the sixth day in a row, while the weekly positivity rate fell to 9.36 percent, according to the report. The death toll from the disease has risen to 3,25,972 in the country, with 3,460 deaths recorded in just 24 hours, according to figures updated at 8 am. Additionally, 20,63,839 COVID-19 tests were held around the country on Saturday, bringing the overall number of such exams to 34,31,83,748, according to the ministry.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI/ANI