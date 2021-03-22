Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Tests COVID-19 Positive, Goes Into Self-quarantine

Uttarakhand's new Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tested positive for Coronavirus. On Monday, Rawat took to Twitter and announced that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 and at present he is in self-isolation. He also urged people to get tested who have come in contact with him recently.

Rawat tweeted in Hindi, "My Corona test reports have come positive. I'm fine and I have no problem. I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please be cautious and get yourself checked".

He also wished for everyone's health and advise them to stay safe. CM Tirath Singh Rawat was scheduled for a four-day visit to the national capital and had to attend a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers as well.

Rawat's other controversial remark

After taking charge as Uttarakhand's new Chief Minister, Rawat faced major backlash for his several controversial remarks.

Women wearing ripped jeans

The newly sworn-in Uttarakhand CM opined that women and girls wearing ripped jeans do not provide the 'right environment' at home for children. Recalling his conversation with a lady on a flight who used to run an NGO, the Uttarakhand CM expressed his distaste for women wearing ripped jeans. Elaborating on the incident, Rawat also said that he questioned the 'cultural values' she imparted to her children by wearing ripped jeans.

“Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernization when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parent set for children,” he said.

America ruled over India for over 200 years.

Rawat confused Britain with the US and America ruled over India for over 200 years and said, (Jaha America ke 200 varsh take hum log ghulam the, pure vishwa ke andar uska raj tha, kabhi suraj chipta hi nahi tha yeh kehte the. Lekin aaj ke samay me wo dol gaya bol gaya, pone teen laakh se bhi mrityu dar chala gaya)

"Once we were enslaved by America for 200 years, it was ruling the entire world, it was said that the sun never set there. But at present, it is struggling, the death toll [due to Covid-19] has crossed grim milestones", Rawat said.

"Why didn't you produce 20 Children'?

CM Rawat said that the poor families should have produced more children to get extra ration during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Uttarakhand CM was referring to the central government scheme that distributed food grains and pulses during the pandemic.