Uttarakhand CM To Conduct Aerial Survey Of Glacier Breach; Emergency Helpline Numbers Here

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday flagged emergency helpline numbers '1070' or '9557444486' to provide all forms of assistance following a Glacier Bursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. CM tweeted the helpline number of the Disaster Operations Center.

"If you are stuck in the affected area, if you need any kind of help, please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486. Please do not spread rumours from old videos about the incident", he tweeted in Hindi.

अगर आप प्रभावित क्षेत्र में फंसे हैं, आपको किसी तरह की मदद की जरूरत है तो कृपया आपदा परिचालन केंद्र के नम्बर 1070 या 9557444486 पर संपर्क करें। कृपया घटना के बारे में पुराने वीडियो से अफवाह न फैलाएं। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

CM also shared an alternative number and said, "You can also contact on 1905".

आप 1905 पर भी सम्पर्क कर सकते हैं https://t.co/WnpJRbcUek — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

After the Glacier-burst in Chamoli area, CM Rawat tweeted and urged people to be patient and not spread panic. He tweeted, "I am leaving for the scene myself. I request everyone not to spread panic by sharing any old videos. All necessary steps have been taken to deal with the situation. You all be patient".

मैं स्वयं घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना हो रहा हूँ - मेरी सभी से विनती है कि कृपया कोई भी पुराने video share कर panic ना फैलाएँ। स्थिति से निपटने के सभी ज़रूरी कदम उठा लिए गए हैं । आप सभी धैर्य बनाए रखें। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

Glacier-burst In Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Several houses were destroyed and over a hundred thought missing as a massive flood occurred in the Dhauliganga river, following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. The avalanche caused flooding in some water bodies and many river bankside houses were destroyed due to the breaching of the reservoir. Hundreds of ITBP personnel have rushed for the rescue of people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga river.

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Two ITBP, NDRF teams rushed to spot

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has informed that two teams of ITBP and three NDRF teams have rushed to the spot from Dehradun and 3 additional teams will reach there with help of the IAF chopper by evening. He added that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local administration are present at the spot. Rescue workers reach Reni village in Joshimath area of Chamoli district.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Rescue workers reach Reni village in Joshimath area of Chamoli district.



(Video credit - police) pic.twitter.com/pXdBubzUCj — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

