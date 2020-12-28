Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Being Shifted To AIIMS Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who tested Covid-19 positive this month, is being shifted to AIIMS, Delhi from Doon Hospital in Dehradun, the Chief Minister’s office informed on Monday. According to his physician NS Bisht, the infection has been detected in the Chief Minister's chest.

CM developed a mild fever

As per PTI reports, on Sunday evening, Rawat developed a mild fever after which he was taken for a check-up to the Government Doon Medical College (GDMC) where doctors admitted him. CM Rawat is under the observation of a team of doctors. The chief minister had tested positive for coronavirus on December 18 after which he had isolated himself at home. His wife and daughter had also tested positive.

On December 18, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister had tested positive for Coronavirus. Taking to his Twitter, Rawat shared that while he was asymptomatic, he had been advised to stay in home isolation on the advice of his doctors. The Chief Minister also advised everyone who had come in contact with him to get tested. He tweeted, "Today I had the corona test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I do not have any symptoms. Therefore, on the advice of doctors, I will be in-home isolation. I request everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked."

आज मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया था और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है और symptoms भी नहीं हैं।अतः डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर मैं होम आइसोलेशन में रहूँगा। मेरा सभी से अनुरोध है, कि जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) December 18, 2020

(With ANI Inputs)