Uttarakhand CM Urges Devotees To Adhere To COVID Guidelines Ahead Of 3rd Snan At Haridwar

Facing backlash for the plethora of COVID-19 violations, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday, requested all devotees to wear masks and adhere to all social distancing guidelines ahead of the 'Third Snan'. Visuals from Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri ghat for Shahi Snan or royal bath on Monday showed thousands flock the ghat mask-less, with all social distancing going for a toss. Moreover, twenty-six people tested positive in the 9,678 random COVID tests conducted in the mela area while 408 fresh cases were reported on Monday across Haridwar.

CM urges people to adhere to COVID guidelines ahead of Shahi Snan

Chief Minister has requested all the devotees coming for the third 'Shahi Snan' at Haridwar Kumbh Mela to follow COVID19 guidelines of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitising hands: Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal said that they are continuously appealing to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour but it is difficult to ensure social distancing at ghats. The IG added that a stampede-like situation may arise if they would try to enforce social distancing. Former King of Nepal Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah too visited Haridwar and took a bath in the river. The first bath was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second will be held on April 12 and on April 14, the third royal bath will be taken by the 13 Akhadas

"Common devotees will be allowed to bathe in Bramha Kund until 7 am, after which no one will be allowed because the area will be reserved for the Akhadas. The royal bath will be open until the evening. However, other devotees are permitted to take holy dip on other ghats," stated Gunjyal.

Apart from the 'Snan' guidelines, the state has allowed only people with a negative RT-PCR test report will be allowed to take part in the Kumbh Mela. The report should not be older than 72 hours and should be carried along by everyone, including those who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, every time while visiting between April 1-30. All entry points of Uttarakhand have been equipped with testing facilities, and if tested positive, there have been made arrangements for isolation as well.

The authorities have made it mandatory for the devotees to comply with COVID appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing at all time and sanitizing your hand with sanitiser or soap at regular intervals. Sanitiser dispensers have been placed all across for this purpose. Anybody found flouting norms will be subjected to penalties.