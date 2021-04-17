Uttarakhand CM Urges Devotees To Follow To PM Modi's Kumbh Mela Appeal, Seeks Cooperation

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat appealed to the saints and devotees to adhere to PM Modi's appeal to Kumbh Mela devotees amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases reported across India. Amid a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, PM Modi stepped in to make an appeal to devotees on Saturday and urged them to observe the Kumbh Mela symbolically as it would strengthen India's fight against COVID-19. Shortly after PM Modi's appeal, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat sought the cooperation of the saints and devotees in the fight against COVID-19 as per PM Modi's appeal and said that the government was committed to protect the saint community and the public.

Uttarakhand CM urges devotees to adhere to PM Modi's appeal

PM Modi's appeal to Kumbh Mela devotees

PM Modi's appeal comes amid an alarming increase in the number of cases reported throughout India and after over 1700 persons who attended the Kumbh Mela have tested positive between April 10 and April 14. Making his appeal, PM Modi informed that he had spoken to Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Swami Awadheshanand Giriji to enquire about the health of the saints and thanked them for providing support to the administration. PM Modi noted that two rounds of 'Shahi snans' had already been completed and appealed for the Kumbh Mela to be observed 'symbolically' as it would strengthen India's resolve in its fight against COVID-19.

"I spoke to Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Swami Awadheshanand Giri ji on the phone today to know about the health of all saints. All the saints are giving all kinds of support to the administration. I thanked the saint world for this. I have prayed that two royal baths have taken place and that the Kumbh be kept symbolic due to the Corona crisis. This will give strength to the fight against this crisis", wrote PM Modi, making an appeal to call of the Kumbh Mela.

Swami Avdeshaanand asks devotees to call of Kumbh Mela

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Pujya Swami Awadheshanand urged devotees to not come in large numbers for the 'snan' and said that they were honouring the call of PM Modi to call of the Kumbh Mela. The saint urged people to follow COVID protocols and said that protecting lives was a great virtue.

Kumbh Mela: COVID norms go for a toss

A total of 1,701 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases. The numbers include both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test reports of devotees and seers of different akharas (ascetic groups) over the five-day period in the entire Mela Kshetra extending from Haridwar to Devprayag, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Shambhu Kumar Jha said. Medical workers conducted 2,36,751 tests over the five-day period in the mela site. Officials have ruled out cutting short the Kumbh Mela, which is set to last till April 30.