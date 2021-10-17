As heavy rain alerts were issued for Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday requested all devotees undertaking Char Dham Yatra to postpone their travel by a couple of days. Heavy rain alerts have been issued between October 18-19 and the Uttarakhand CM has made all necessary arrangements. All trekking/camping, mountaineering groups have been barred from accessing the forest areas of Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, Gopeshwar from 17 to 19 October.

The organisation of the Char Dham Yatra 2021 has unquestionably faced a handful of barriers starting from its proposal to conduct which the Nainital HC had finally gone ahead with after a considerable amount of thought moreover issuing a handful of mandatory SOP's and guidelines. The Uttarakhand High Court on Oct 5 had removed the daily limit on the number of devotees that can visit the Char Dham, the temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. Given the atrocities of the coronavirus outbreak, the HC had earlier fixed the maximum number of devotees that can visit the temples daily at 1,000 for Badrinath, 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri.

Char Dham Yatra travel put on hold

In a request to Char Dham Yatra pilgrims, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami urged devotees to modify their travel plans as heavy rain alerts have been issued for October 18-19. The Uttarakhand CM while making sure of arrangements told ANI, "I've spoken with Chief Secy & all DMs-SSPs. We -ministers & officers, will meet again at 5:30 pm today."

All arrangements made, alerts issued. I've spoken with Chief Secy&all DMs-SSPs. We -ministers &officers- will meet again at 5:30 pm today. We requested all devotees undertaking Char Dham Yatra to postpone yatra by 1-2 days in wake of heavy rain alert for 18-19 Oct: Uttarakhand CM pic.twitter.com/7usIP4T589 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

Chamoli DM advise devotees to remain at Joshimath/Pandukeshwar

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana on Sunday issued a statement and urged visitors in and around the Badrinath temple to stay at safe locations. This order came in the wake of heavy rains that Uttarakhand had been facing lately. Chamoli DM Khurana while passing the order said that the visitors are advised to stay back at Joshimath & Pandukeshwar until the weather conditions improved. The order by the DM also mentioned that all schools in the Chamoli district were to be closed on Monday due to the rains.

Uttarakhand: All trekking/camping, mountaineering groups barred from entering into all the forest areas of Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, Gopeshwar from 17th to 19th October, in wake of heavy rain alert for the state. pic.twitter.com/8dWavq1m9j — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

With inputs from ANI

Image Credits - PTI/ANI/Twtter Akshay Deoras