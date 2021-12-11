Uttarakhand CMO Official Ousted For Seeking Release Of Trucks Detained For Illegal Mining

In a breaking development in Uttarakhand, an official of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's office has been dismissed from service after he allegedly dispatched a letter from the office seeking Bageshwar Police to release four impounded trucks containing illegal mining equipment and raw materials. The episode came to the fore after a letter by the Uttarakhand CMO (Chief Minister's Office) official surfaced on social media platforms which went viral.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's office, in an official communique, said, "A letter sent by a CMO's official has gone viral on social media, in which the official had written to Bageshwar Superintendent of Police asking him to release the four trucks filled with soapstone. The officer has been dismissed and orders have been given to probe the matter."

ANI reported that police had seized those trucks reportedly filled with soapstone (a talc-schist, which is a type of metamorphic rock) suspecting the material to be extracted from illegal mining.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami 'expects zero-tolerance' regarding illegal mining

The Uttarakhand Police had seized those trucks reportedly containing soapstone (a talc-schist, which is a type of metamorphic rock) suspecting the material to be extracted from illegal mining. CM Dhami has given strict instructions to all his employees that he expects zero-tolerance regarding illegal mining and strict action will be taken on receiving any such complaint, Uttarakhand CMO informed.

