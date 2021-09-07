Uttarakhand COVID Curfew Extended Till Sept 14 With Limited Relaxations; See New Rules

The COVID-19 curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended with some relaxation, till September 14. The extended COVID-19 curfew will be in effect from 6 a.m. on September 7 to 6 a.m. on September 14, as reported by ANI. Vaccination for COVID-19 will continue in the state during the extended COVID-19 curfew.

According to the order issued by the Uttarakhand government previously regarding the restrictions, all social, political, and entertainment-related gatherings will be restricted in the state. It is this order that has been extended till September 14. However, the government has assured that the vaccination push would not be hampered. Weddings and funerals in the state will be limited to 50 individuals as well. The government has also stated that throughout the COVID-19 curfew period, government offices in Uttarakhand will be permitted to operate at full capacity while adhering to all COVID-19 safety rules.

Uttarakhand Government extends COVID curfew in the state till 14th September. — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

#COVID19 curfew in Uttarakhand extended till 6 am of 7th September. — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

Special orders for persons travelling to Uttarakhand

During the current COVID-19 curfew, shops and business establishments are permitted to remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. Water parks have also been allowed to reopen at a reduced capacity of 50%. Regardless of the mode of travel, all visitors to Uttarakhand will be required to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test before entering the state. Passengers who have been properly vaccinated against the virus and can present their vaccine certificate when travelling will be exempt from this rule. Passengers from other states who desire to visit Uttarakhand must first register at smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in and familiarise themselves with the COVID-19 guidelines established by the central government before their travel dates. This is essential considering the wave of revenge tourism that had been observed after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Vaccination to be continued in the state throughout the curfew

Vaccination will continue throughout the state at this time, according to an official order issued by the state government. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has 389 active COVID cases. A total of 89,11,194 vaccination doses have been provided in the state as per government data.

