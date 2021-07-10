Uttarakhand Cuts Hotel Occupancy To 50%, Challans To Maskless Amid Rising Tourist Influx

Amid the influx of a large number of tourists arriving in the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued an order for providing only 50% occupancy in hotels in Nainital and Dehradun. The decision has been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic when numerous people are seen visiting their favourite holiday destination.

Rising number of tourists in hill stations

After relaxation in the COVID-19 restrictions, people in high numbers have already started visiting their favourite holiday destinations which have created a fear about a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections. Also, the country is under the threat of a third wave of coronavirus. In such a situation, the Uttarakhand Government has taken the decision of restricting hotel occupancy for controlling the crowd.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "We have issued an order regarding 50 per cent occupancy capping in hotels in Nainital and Dehradun. Challans are being issued to those who aren't wearing masks. w

We are making efforts & will follow guidelines to contain the spread of the virus."

Union Ministry on COVID-19 situation

Union Health Ministry has already cautioned that the second wave of COVID-19 is not over yet and said that 66 districts in the country have reported more than a 10 per cent positivity rate for the week ending July 8.

Speaking at a press conference, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal said that 80 per cent of new cases are coming from 90 districts which highlights the need to focus more on these areas.

Tourist influx in other states

Recently, a huge crowd of tourists was seen in Himachal Pradesh which has concerned the authorities regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourists thronged the state for visiting their favourite holiday destinations including Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Narkanda, and other parts of the state. As a result of this, national highways were jammed followed by booked hotels and guest houses.

Referring to the crowd influx in Himachal Pradesh, Agarwal said that if proper protocols are not followed then the government will be bound to nullify the ease in restrictions again.

(Source: ANI)