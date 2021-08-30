Uttarakhand: Delta Plus COVID Variant Cases Rise To 15 In Rudraprayag, Checking Increased

After a new case was reported on Monday, the number of Delta Plus COVID variant cases in Rudraprayag has risen to 15. According to the Uttarakhand Health Department, three more instances of the Delta Plus variant have been detected in Udham Singh Nagar, bringing the total number of cases to five, with one infected person missing. The infection was confirmed on August 27 by the patient's test report, according to the Health Department. So far, the patient has shown no signs or symptoms and is being closely monitored at home. In addition, RT-PCR testing is being performed on inhabitants of the community, including his family.

Uttarakhand: 15 Delta Plus variant COVID-19 cases in Rudraprayag

Dr BK Shukla, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), stated that information regarding the contaminated person's travel history is being gathered. Since the number of cases is increasing, the administration and health department have enhanced checking along the district's Sirohbagad and Chirbatia borders in preparation for a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Health Department has forwarded samples from 133 people who have been exposed to the disease to the NCDC Lab in New Delhi. The Delta Plus Coronavirus strain has been detected in five people in the district so far.

Delta Plus variant COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

The number of Delta Plus cases has been increasing in Maharashtra. The taluka of Parola in the Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, which had the greatest number of instances of the Delta-plus type of COVID-19, has now been declared COVID-free, as per reports. This taluka has again joined five others in rural Jalgaon that do not have any active cases. So far, eight cases of the Delta plus variant have been found in Jalgaon, with the remaining cases coming from Jamner (three cases) and Jalgaon city (two cases).

Delta Plus variant research

The Delta and Delta Plus variants have been labelled as Variants of Concern (VoC). The Delta plus mutation is thought to have characteristics of both the Delta and Beta variants and could be even more severe. According to certain research, the mutation might easily overcome immune defences and connect tightly to lung cell receptors. However, with the Delta Plus variant, not only could the virus be potentially dangerous for those who have not been fully vaccinated, but it has also been observed to increasingly affect those who have been fully vaccinated in various ways—some asymptomatic, others suffering from mild or moderate infections, and very rarely involving the risk of hospitalisations.

