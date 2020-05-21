Uttarakhand DGP Directs Guidelines On Prevention Of COVID-19 During Lockdown 4.0

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Anil K. Raturi on Thursday directed certain guidelines on prevention of coronavirus during the Lockdown 4.0 to district in-charges, general officers and area in-charges. This comes after MHA extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31.

Rawat also instructed the officials to take action against people who do not wear masks in public places and also do not follow social distancing.

"All district in-charges are directed to take strict action against people violating home quarantine. Besides, immediate action also has to be taken on complaints regarding the lockdown violation and domestic violence received on Dial 112," Raturi said during the video conference.

He further directed the officials to train the junior police personnel on prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

He also said, "During the lockdown, everyday one policeman who is doing duty amid the coronavirus outbreak will be awarded for his commendable job. Besides, one person who has been working for others in this crisis will be awarded for his work."

The video conference was attended by V Vinay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Administration / Notification, Abhinav Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Amit Sinha, Inspector General of Police, Fire, P / M, Sanjay Gunjyal, Inspector General of Police, Kumbh, AP Anshuman, Police Inspector General, Crime and Law and Order, Riddhim Agarwal, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Crime and Law and Order, among other officials.

As per MHA guidelines, metros, educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, places of worship, and social/ political/ sport/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious events will remain prohibited. On the other hand, sports complexes and stadia are allowed to open without spectators. Moreover, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed on mutual consent and intra-state movement of vehicles can be allowed as per the state government's decision.

Uttarakhand HC directs state to quarantine migrants

A few days ago, Uttarakhand High Court directed the State government to quarantine migrants from red zones at the State border for a week in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. The Court's orders came after a petition was filed in the court and the next hearing is on June 2.

The decision, given by a division bench of justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ravindra Maithani read, "More than two lakh persons are likely to come to Uttarakhand since the opening of the state borders. More than 90,000 persons have already reached Uttarakhand. The remaining are coming on a daily basis and roughly 6000 - 7000 persons are entering Uttarakhand from various border points each day. At each border point, the state government shall make every possible effort to establish and make functional quarantine centers. In these quarantine centers, all such returnees who are coming from red zones shall be kept for a period of one week."

Nine more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the number of cases to 120. Out of its 13 districts, Uttarakhand government has classified six districts as orange zone and the rest in green besides deciding to implement the odd-even traffic formula for private vehicles in seven of its major cities.

