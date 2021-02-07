Uttarakhand Disaster: CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-gratia For Kin Of Deceased;7 Reported Dead

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday addressed a press conference in regards to the glacier burst in the state, announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who had lost their lives to the calamity.

Sharing the latest updates regarding the rescue operations in the state, the CM said, "Indian Army has reached the spot, a team of NDRF that has reached Dehradun is en route Chamoli. Doctors have camped there. A team of 60 SDRF personnel with equipment have reached the spot."

Trivendra Singh Rawat also revealed that he had received multiple calls from the President, the Prime Minister, and the Home Minister who had taken stock of the matter and assured all possible help. "The state government will give financial assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased," he said.

Sharing the success of the rescue operations near Tapovan in Chamoli where all 16 trapped labourers were rescued by the ITBP he said, "ITBP personnel reached inside the tunnel by rope. Just 1 hour ago, he was able to reach about 150 meters inside. This tunnel is about 250 meters long."

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel rescue one person who was trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli.



Rescue operation underway.



(Video Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/RO91YhIdyo — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

According to Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, 176 labourers are reported to have gone for their duty in mainly 2 tunnels. Out of those, 29-30 labourers working in the Rishiganga project are missing with rescue operations still underway. The cause of the glacier burst is yet to be ascertained as per the CM. "Experts can tell the reason behind the glacier outburst. But our Government is right now focused on saving lives of people," he said.

Earlier today, a glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggering an avalanche and massive flash flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers. The state government has announced a red alert in the region and is evacuating the area. Meanwhile, the Rishiganga Power Project has been reportedly damaged in the flash floods.

