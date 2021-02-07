Uttarakhand Disaster: Hospitals Ready For Emergency, 600 Army Jawans On Standby, Says CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday apprised the nation about the Uttarakhand glacier burst assuring that the State Chief Secretary, disaster management department, and the CMO were constantly monitoring the situation closely.

CM Rawat revealed that currently, 100 personnel from the Indian Army had reached the affected areas, along with 250 personnel of the ITBP, and were engaging in rescue operations. Apart from the Army, ITBP, local police, and the SDRF, another 600 personnel were on standby to deal with any emergency situation.

Moreover, he revealed that a 30-bed hospital had been kept ready at Joshimath for dealing with the emergency. Hospitals in Srinagar, Rishikesh, Jollygrant, and Dehradun were also on standby.

"We are getting all help from Central Govt to deal with the situation caused by the disaster. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji is personally monitoring the situation & has promised all help. Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji has sent emergency NDRF teams to the affected site," he stated.

Over 150 workers missing

The Chief Minister also stated that about 140 workers at the NTPC and 17 workers from the Rishi Ganga site were missing. Trivendra Singh Rawat also shared emergency contact numbers for help- 1070, 1905, and 9557444486, asking people to maintain calm.

"I thank state’s population in the affected regions for their cooperation and request everyone to maintain calm & not share unverified information on various platforms," he added.

Anyone requiring help can contact following emergency numbers -

1070, 1905 and 9557444486.



Uttarakhand glacier burst

In a shocking incident, a glacial burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flash flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning. Several houses have been destroyed and casualties are feared, while hundreds are missing with rescue operations underway. The state government has announced a red alert in the region and is evacuating the area. While the Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged, as per the latest reports, water flow in the Alaknanda river has become normal past Nandprayag.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops for supporting the Uttarakhand government to tackle the flood. Four Army columns, two Medical teams, and one Engineering Task Force have been deployed at Reni village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Army helicopters are on an aerial recce.

