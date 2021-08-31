Uttarakhand Disaster Mgmt Min's Disastrous Plan: 'We'll Have An App To Control Rainfall'

A wave of outrageous comments and criticism was seen on social media after Uttarakhand minister for Disaster Management Dhan Singh Rawat said the state government is likely to launch an "app" that could regulate the intensity of rainfall according to the requirement of the area. The video of the minister speaking about the "app for rainfall" was first posted by Uttarakhand former CM Harish Rawat. Sharing the video Rawat took a jibe at Dhan Singh and said, "The problem of uncertain rainfall have now been resolved by the Shri Dhan Singh Rawat, now I would request CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji to propose his name for Bharat Ratna".

The video sparked outrage on social media and a large number of users criticized him. Notably, this type of "app" has not been developed in any part of the world till now. However, Dhan Singh has formed a three-member expert panel to research in this direction to study the world's technology on weather and "ion generators".

Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Dhan Singh claimed that "Soon there’s going to be an app that can increase or decrease the intensity of the rainfall in any area". He further said that he is soon likely to give a presentation to the government of India and If they allow, then this can be a boon for many other states of the country," said Dhan Singh in the video. Meanwhile, Congress leader Harish Rawat shared the video and said, "Dhan Singh Rawat must get a Bharat Ratna Award."

Sharing the video, he captioned it as, " Just now I came across the Facebook live statement of senior BJP minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat Ji. In some parts of Uttarakhand, there is less rain, in some, it is more, somewhere it is ahead, somewhere it is behind. Now, not only Uttarakhand's troubles will go forever, but Dhan Singh Ji is going to present the app before the Government of India also. And through this app troubles/challenges that the country and the farmers face due to the uncertain rainfall will be resolved forever". On a sarcastic note Rawat said, "CM Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji should propose his Dhan Singh Rawat's name for Bharat Ratna."

Meanwhile, several other Congress leaders have also criticized Dhan Singh for making such a statement. The video is widely surfacing on social media and users are sharing their opinion and reaction to the post. As per the media reports, Dhan Singh later claimed that there was an "app" and his department is doing research on it. However, the final reports are yet to come, but once all the results are ready, he said, he will present them before the central government.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH/ANI)