Uttarakhand Disaster: Ramesh Pokhriyal Reviews Rescue Op; 'doing Everything To Save Lives'

Following the avalanche that took place due to a glacier burst in Uttarakhand on Sunday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal arrived at Chamoli district on Monday to take stock of the current situation. Around 170 people are said to be missing and 15 bodies have been retrieved so far.

"Prime Minister is continuously keeping an eye on the situation, Home Minister Shah is taking updates in every half an hour. Our Government is with the people of Uttarakhand and we will do everything we can to save the lives of the people," the Union Minister assured.

Uttarakhand disaster

On Sunday, a glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flash flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers. The Rishiganga Power Project has been reportedly damaged in the flash floods. The Uttarakhand state government has announced a red alert in the region and is evacuating the area. The Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops for supporting the Uttarakhand government to tackle the flood. Four Army columns, two Medical teams, and one Engineering Task Force have been deployed at Reni village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli. Army helicopters are on an aerial recce and a 30-bed hospital has also been kept ready at Joshimath for dealing with the emergency.

According to Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, 176 laborers had gone for their duty in mainly 2 tunnels in the affected regions. Out of those, 30-35 laborers working in the Rishiganga project are said to be trapped inside while all 16 who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan in Chamoli have been rescued by the ITBP jawans. In all, over 100 people are said to be missing.

The CM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who had lost their lives to the calamity while the PMO has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin. Reportedly, 8 lives have been claimed in the incident, as of now. Rawat shared emergency contact numbers for help- 1070, 1905, and 9557444486, asking people to maintain calm.

READ | Uttarakhand Floods : Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Extends Condolences To India

READ | Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Hails Efforts Of Students & Teachers During COVID-19

READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule To Be Announced On February 2

READ | Sisodia Requests Nishank To Extend Financial Aid For Paying Salaries Of Contractual Teachers